Andrew Trimble retires: I've realised two of my dreams - to play for Ulster and Ireland

Ireland and Ulster wing Andrew Trimble has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old won 70 Ireland caps between 2005 and 2017, helping Joe Schmidt's men claim the 2014 Six Nations title.

Trimble in action at for Ulster at the Kingspan

Trimble made a record 229 appearances for Ulster and featured when Ireland claimed their maiden win over the All Blacks, that 40-29 victory coming in Chicago in November 2016.

In an open letter published by Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union, Trimble called time on a sparkling career that included 17 Test tries.

"I know that I've been incredibly fortunate to have realised not one of my dreams, but two of them - to play for Ulster and to play for Ireland," wrote Trimble.

"These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them.

Trimble won 70 caps for Ireland, scoring 17 tries

"But there's no way of stopping time - and I see that each day in the lives of my two young children, who are now close to beating me over five metres! So I wanted to let you know that this will be my last season playing professional rugby."