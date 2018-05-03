Andrew Trimble retires: I've realised two of my dreams - to play for Ulster and Ireland

Andrew Trimble is Ulster's most-capped player
Andrew Trimble is Ulster's most-capped player

Ireland and Ulster wing Andrew Trimble has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old won 70 Ireland caps between 2005 and 2017, helping Joe Schmidt's men claim the 2014 Six Nations title.

Trimble in action at for Ulster at the Kingspan

Trimble in action at for Ulster at the Kingspan

Trimble made a record 229 appearances for Ulster and featured when Ireland claimed their maiden win over the All Blacks, that 40-29 victory coming in Chicago in November 2016.

In an open letter published by Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union, Trimble called time on a sparkling career that included 17 Test tries.

"I know that I've been incredibly fortunate to have realised not one of my dreams, but two of them - to play for Ulster and to play for Ireland," wrote Trimble.

"These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them.

Trimble won 70 caps for Ireland, scoring 17 tries

Trimble won 70 caps for Ireland, scoring 17 tries

"But there's no way of stopping time - and I see that each day in the lives of my two young children, who are now close to beating me over five metres! So I wanted to let you know that this will be my last season playing professional rugby."