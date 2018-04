Ulster remain in rude health with no major fresh injuries as they prepare for the crunch Guinness PRO14 game against Glasgow in Belfast.

Matty Rea is ruled out with a leg injury, but making a return having been absent for a while is scrumhalf Paul Marshall, expected to be named on the bench.

Johnny McPhillips has recovered from a head injury.

Assistant coach Dwayne Peel delivers the weekly injury update and explains where Marshall has been.