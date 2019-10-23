Chris Henry is relieved as Malone get off the mark

Chris Henry was relieved as he gained his first All Ireland League win as Malone coach against Banbridge.

Malone went into the Gibson Park clash bottom of the table but scored four tries in a 34-17 bonus point win to move up to seventh.

“There was a lot a stake for us to get some points, luckily our home advantage probably got us across the line,” said Henry.

“Our team played with a lot of heart and defended really well. We were delighted to get the four tries and stop them getting a bonus, but it was all about just getting the win.

“I’m delighted they have got something for their efforts as they have prepared well for all the games, it was disappointing not to get anything from the games so far.”

The former Ireland backrow is hoping the result will kick start Malone’s season.

“Confidence goes down when you lose games, hopefully this will restore it now,” he said.

“We’ve a week off now and we’ve a few more guys to come back so we’ll go again.

“We’re a lot happier now than the previous couple of weeks. I think this team’s potential is massive and we just have to try and get it out of each other.”

Angus Curtis, Ross Todd, Scot Finlay and Angus Kernohan got the Malone tries.

Armagh picked up two bonus points in their home 28-26 defeat by Old Belvedere.

Ballynahinch are bottom of Division 1A after a third consecutive defeat, they lost 23-20 to UCD.

Queen’s top Division 2A after a 26-17 win at Dolphin, Stuart McIlwaine cross twice with Fal El Vave and Michael Orr getting a try each.

Rainey move up to third after a bonus point win at UL Boh’s while Ballymena lost at Buccaneers.

Conor McAuley got two tries as Belfast Harlequins got their first win of the season by shocking Corinthians who’d led Division 2B going into the weekend, Quins winning 31-15 at Deramore.

Dugannon lost at home by a point to Malahide while in Division 2C City of Derry beat Omagh and Bangor lost to Clonmel.