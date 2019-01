Ulster are due to face Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium.

Having secured a place in the last eight of the European Heineken Champions Cup with a 14-13 win over Leicester Tigers, Ulster now seek to boost their hopes of a play-off spot in the PRO14 when they meet the Italians.

Head coach Dan McFarland looks ahead to facing Leinster in the quarter-finals of Europe and the importance of Friday's PRO14 game.