Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has urged some caution ahead of the rematch against Scarlets in Pool Four of the the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday night in Belfast.

Ulster produced arguably their best performance of the season in a 25-24 win over Scarlets last weekend, a rare away win in any competition for the Irish Province.

McFarland outlines the challenges ahead of the game this weekend at Kingspan Stadium....but do not ask him to look any further ahead.