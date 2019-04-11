Edinburgh v Ulster: Dan McFarland on injuries and Ulster facing Edinburgh at Murrayfield

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland expects a hugely tough challenge at BT Murrayfield in a crunch Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh on Friday.

Ulster lie second in Conference B, three points ahead of the Scottish side as they head into the penultimate game of the regular league season.

With a play-off place for the PRO14 championship and a European Champions Cup place in the mix, it is a massive important game for both sides.

McFarland updated the media this week at the pre-match Press briefing and also gave some thoughts on the task ahead.