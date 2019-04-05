Glasgow v Ulster: Glasgow power to comfortable home win over Ulster

Ulster will wait and see how Saturday’s results involving their Conference B rivals pan out as their bid to reach the Guinness PRO14 play-offs continues.
The Irish Province showed signs of a European Champions Cup quarter-final hangover last night as they suffered a 30-7 reverse to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.
Ulster had produced one of their best displays of the season in Dublin last weekend in a 21-18 reverse to defending European Champions Leinster.
Glasgow had suffered a 56-27 loss to Saracens in the same competition, but they bounced back in style with a bonus-point securing victory over Ulster to keep their play-off hopes on track - staying three point ahead of Munster - home 45-21 winners over Cardiff last night - at the top of Conference A.
Both Glasgow and Munster are now secured play-off spots, although who goes through automatically to a home semi-final is still to be determined.
Ulster are four points ahead of third placed Benetton who go to Leinster this evening while fourth place Edinburgh - seven points behind Ulster - will go to Scarlets looking to close the gap ahead of next week’s meeting against Ulster in the Scottish capital.
Any signs of a hangover by the Ulstermen were not evident in the opening exchanges.
They deservedly took the lead when hooker Rob Herring - starting for the injured Rory Best - crossed for a try and John Cooney converted for a 7-0 lead in as many minutes.
But the hosts, with a strong wind at the backs, got into the lead with two quick fire tries from Fraser Brown and Adam Hastings, the later converting one and adding a penalty before former Ulsterman Tommy Seymour’s try and Hastings converstion sent them in 20-7 ahead at the break.
Prop Zander Fagerson secured the four-try bonus point early int e second half.