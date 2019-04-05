Glasgow v Ulster: Glasgow power to comfortable home win over Ulster

Ulster will wait and see how Saturday’s results involving their Conference B rivals pan out as their bid to reach the Guinness PRO14 play-offs continues.

The Irish Province showed signs of a European Champions Cup quarter-final hangover last night as they suffered a 30-7 reverse to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Ulster's''Rob Lyttle had this effort disallowed against Glasgow

Ulster had produced one of their best displays of the season in Dublin last weekend in a 21-18 reverse to defending European Champions Leinster.

Glasgow had suffered a 56-27 loss to Saracens in the same competition, but they bounced back in style with a bonus-point securing victory over Ulster to keep their play-off hopes on track - staying three point ahead of Munster - home 45-21 winners over Cardiff last night - at the top of Conference A.

Both Glasgow and Munster are now secured play-off spots, although who goes through automatically to a home semi-final is still to be determined.

Ulster are four points ahead of third placed Benetton who go to Leinster this evening while fourth place Edinburgh - seven points behind Ulster - will go to Scarlets looking to close the gap ahead of next week’s meeting against Ulster in the Scottish capital.

Ulster's''Luke Marshall on the attack during the Guinness Pro14 clash against Glasgow

Any signs of a hangover by the Ulstermen were not evident in the opening exchanges.

They deservedly took the lead when hooker Rob Herring - starting for the injured Rory Best - crossed for a try and John Cooney converted for a 7-0 lead in as many minutes.

But the hosts, with a strong wind at the backs, got into the lead with two quick fire tries from Fraser Brown and Adam Hastings, the later converting one and adding a penalty before former Ulsterman Tommy Seymour’s try and Hastings converstion sent them in 20-7 ahead at the break.

Prop Zander Fagerson secured the four-try bonus point early int e second half.