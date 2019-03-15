GRAND SLAM: Ireland Under-20s complete perfect Six Nations Championship with win in Wales

WALES 17 IRELAND 26

Six Nations Champions Ireland completed the Grand Slam last night with this win in Wales.

Trailing 10-0 the Irish got back into the game with a try from Jonathan Wren, converted by Ben Healy to take them in 10-7 behind at the interval.

But Ireland came out strongly and a try from Dylan Tierney-Martin, again converted by Healy had them in front for the first time at 14-10.

The Welsh hit back and a converted try nudged them ahead once again.

But replacement scrumhalf Colm Reilly scored a great individual try to give his side a two-point lead with seven minutes to go.

Thomas Clarkson’s converted try with the last play of the game ended all the nerves - and Ireland celebrated a first Grand Slam since 2007.