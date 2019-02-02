Ireland v England: Six Nations player ratings

Player ratings from Dublin as Ireland are beaten 32-20 by England at the Aviva Stadium.

IRELAND

ROBBIE HENSHAW: Struggled with the positioning as his risky move to full-back fell flat. 5/10

KEITH EARLS: Under pressure under the high ball throughout and never had chance to roam with the ball. 5

GARRY RINGROSE: Stopped at source all too often as England bullied Ireland in the gain-line exchanges. 5

BUNDEE AKI: Bested by Manu Tuilagi, Aki was unable to reproduce his stunning November form. 6

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale on the attack against England

JACOB STOCKDALE: Costly error gifted Daly a try though he worked hard elsewhere. 5

JOHNNY SEXTON: The 2018 World Player of the Year was unable to man the tiller in the same fashion as in the previous 12 months. 6

CONOR MURRAY: Uncharacteristically error-strewn showing from the usually so reliable scrum-half. 5

CIAN HEALY: Popped up with a good try but could not impose himself on England's tight five. 6

RORY BEST (CAPT): The pressure from England told as Ireland's pack spent the entire night on the back-foot. 7

TADHG FURLONG: Grafted hard but was unable to produce any barnstorming runs or telling passes. 6

DEVIN TONER: A night to forget for one of Ireland's most important pillars. 5

JAMES RYAN: Put himself about as usual but was powerless to stop the England juggernauts. 5

PETER O'MAHONY: Just could not find a way to disrupt England over the ball or put Ireland on the front foot. 5

JOSH VAN DER FLIER: Struggled for any kind of foothold into this contest as England took control. 5

CJ STANDER: The Munster talisman was simply unable to exert his usual physical dominance. 5

REPLACEMENTS: Ireland threw everyone into the mix with precious little success, save for John Cooney pinching a late consolation try. 5

ENGLAND

ELLIOT DALY: Concerns continue to exist over Daly under the high ball but in attack he is priceless. 7

JACK NOWELL: Never stops running and makes the ground of a carrier twice his size. 8

HENRY SLADE: Crossed for two tries and this game could be Slade's coming of age as a Test player. Outstanding. 8

MANU TUILAGI: The sight of Tuilagi rampaging forward was welcomed by England and Irish fans alike. 8

JONNY MAY: Makes the odd mistake but May is a devastating weapon in attack and possibly the game's best finisher. 9

OWEN FARRELL (CAPT): Below par from the kicking tee but excelled as a general and this was his most composed as captain. 8

BEN YOUNGS: Outplayed Conor Murray and that is some compliment to the Leicester scrum-half. 8

MAKO VUNIPOLA: Named man of the match and was a colossus on every facet. Could not be stopped. 9

JAMIE GEORGE: Buried a nail in the coffin of Dylan Hartley's Test prospects with a rampaging display. 8

KYLE SINCKER: Firebrand tighthead who has given England's pack a combative edge. Sadly he was injured late on. 8

MARO ITOJE: Another influential tight five forward to depart injured but was superb before then. 8

GEORGE KRUIS: England's line-out prospered in an area Ireland were expected to control and Kruis was key to that. 8

MARK WILSON: Put in a blindside flanker's shift, huge work-rate and was physical until the end. 8

TOM CURRY: Apart from the sin-binning, Curry rarely put a foot wrong and carried hard. 8

BILLY VUNIPOLA: The big number eight has been sorely missed by England and this game showed why. 8

REPLACEMENTS: It was England's starting XV that broke Irish hearts, although there were notable contributions from Courtney Lawes and Nathan Hughes. 7