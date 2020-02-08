Jacob Stockdale lauds improved Ireland performance in win over Wales in Dublin

Ireland and Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale felt the Irish did really well in securing a bonus point 24-14 win over Wales in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

It was Wales' first Six Nations defeat since Ireland beat them two years ago, while they have not won in the tournament on Irish soil for eight years.

Tries by full-back Jordan Larmour, prop Tadhg Furlong, flanker Josh Van Der Flier and wing Andrew Conway saw Ireland home as they moved impressively towards a Twickenham appointment with England on February 23.

Andy Farrell's team also remain on course for a Grand Slam, but Wales' hopes of a clean sweep are over, and they could have few complaints.

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale said: "It's going to take a few weeks to get into the new structure of things, especially the new coaching ticket and new ideas, but I thought we did it really well today.

"I think our physicality was brought to the next level and in all fairness to Wales, they came and they pushed us hard so it was just great to get the win.

"They came and they fired a few shots early on and we know how good we can be when we're all over our carrying and our break down and it just had to come throughout the game.

"Once we started to do that the tries came and it was a really fun game to play in," he added.