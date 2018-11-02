James Hume makes first start for Ulster against Benetton in Pro14 clash

James Hume has been handed a first Ulster start in Saturday’s Pro14 encounter against Benetton in Italy.

The centre comes in for Will Addison who is on international duty with Ireland.

There are six changes from the 36-18 win over Dragons with Ireland players Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy among those dropping out of the side.

Ulster: Nelson; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Speight; Burns, Shanahan; O’Sullivan, Herring, Moore; O’Connor (capt), Treadwell; Coetzee, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O’Toole, Ross, Jones, Stewart, McPhillips, Kernohan.