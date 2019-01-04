Leinster v Ulster: Hooker Adam McBurney relishing RDS Arena confrontation

Adam McBurney has been getting his share of game time this season in spite of being behind two of Ireland's international hookers in Rory Best and Rob Herring.

And the Malone clubman is given another huge opportunity on Saturday night when he starts in the middle of the front row as Ulster take on Leinster in the last of the festive Irish derbies in the Guinness PRO14.

He will also come up against another Irish international hooker in Sean Cronin.

Watch McBurney's enthusiasm as he looks ahead to the game.