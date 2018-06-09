Missed chances proved costly: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt bemoans Test defeat

AUSTRALIA 18 IRELAND 9

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was left to rue his team's missed opportunities.

Tries from Bernard Foley and David Pocock were the difference as the home side got their 2018 campaign up and running with an excellent win over the Grand-Slam-winning tourists at Suncorp.

It was the first defeat Ireland had suffered in a record breaking 12 matches.

"It's nothing that we didn't expect," Schmidt said of the Australian effort.

"They're an unbelievably athletic and talented team. The last time they played here they beat the All Blacks.

"That's the level and we've got to be able to compete at that level and get the margins to fall our way, albeit they were pretty skinny today. With 14 minutes left we led 9-8 but you have got to lead after 80 minutes."