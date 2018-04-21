PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster need to lay foundations, says Rory Best

Captain Rory Best wants Ulster to continue to build the momentum over the next two weeks in the Guinness PRO14 which will help put foundations in place to keep moving forwards.

Best, who is named on the bench for Saturday evening’s PRO14 must win game against Glasgow (Kingspan Stadium, 6.05pm), insists the side must bring the same physicality, energy and hard work to the plate as they did in the previous two wins against Edinburgh and Ospreys.

Rory Best

A bonus point win would ensure Ulster still have a chance of making the PRO14 play-offs, but it would also ensure a play-off spot for a European Champions Cup place next season.

But playing in the top tier of Europe is not the be all and end all for the Irish hooker and captain.

“Everyone no doubt wants to be in Champions Cup but I also want to see us finish this season with momentum.

“If we can be physical and energetic and we can produce performances that are a lot more reflective of our group as opposed to maybe past performances or the bounce of a ball or a poor refereeing decision goes against you and you do not end up in Champions Cup, I could live with that as long as it gives us a foundation to say this is the level we need to be at in terms of all the stuff that does not involve talent such as working hard, physicality and energy.

Ulster's John Cooney is caught by Ospreys Alun-Wyn Jones close to the try line

“If you produce limp performances and manage just to scrape the line and scrape into the Champions Cup it does not show anything, there is not a lesson there to be learned for next year,” added Best.