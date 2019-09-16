Rainey grab early league control

Rainey have emerged as the surprise leaders in Division One of the SONI Ulster Rugby Premiership after two games.

The Old Boys have a maximum 10 points but were made to work hard for their 29-19 win over Queen’s at Hatrick Park.

Malone also have two wins from two after they edged a thriller 23-22 against Ballynahinch at Gibson Park, Chris Henry’s side two points behind Rainey while defending champions Hinch have lost both games.

Ballymena are rooted to the bottom of the table - a heavy 41-7 defeat at Banbridge giving Mark McDowell his first win in charge of the Rifle Park side.

Rainey looked in total control in Magherafelt as a penalty try and scores from Damian McMurray and Josh McAuley helped them to a 22-0 lead. Queen’s hit back with 19 unanswered points before Jason Bloomfield crossed late to seal the bonus point win.

At Gibson Park, Hinch raced into a 10-0 lead, Sean O’Hagan kicked a penalty and converted Aaron Cairns’ try. Malone went into half-time with a 15-10 lead, Nathan Brown got a try which Callum Smith converted before adding a penalty and scoring a try.

Tries for James Simpson and Zac McCall, with O’Hagan converting, give Hinch a 22-15 lead. Rory Campbell replied, Smith missed the conversion but slotted over the decisive penalty.

Banbridge had their bonus point wrapped up by half-time, Hugo Harbinson dotted down twice alongside Conor Field and Peter Cromie. Harbinson completed his hat-trick and Adam Doherty crossed to complete the rout.

In Division Two, Armagh are setting pace - Willie Faloon’s side have 10 points from two after scoring six tries in a 40-31 home win over Omagh.

Belfast Harlequins are a point behind as two tries from Conor McAuley and one each by Richie McKee and Steven Weir helped them to a 36-35 victory over Dungannon, while Bangor beat City of Derry 25-23.