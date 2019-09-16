Rainey grab early league control

Eoin O'Hagan scored City of Armagh's first try against Omagh Accies. Pic by Ken Redpath.
Rainey have emerged as the surprise leaders in Division One of the SONI Ulster Rugby Premiership after two games.

The Old Boys have a maximum 10 points but were made to work hard for their 29-19 win over Queen’s at Hatrick Park.

Malone also have two wins from two after they edged a thriller 23-22 against Ballynahinch at Gibson Park, Chris Henry’s side two points behind Rainey while defending champions Hinch have lost both games.

Ballymena are rooted to the bottom of the table - a heavy 41-7 defeat at Banbridge giving Mark McDowell his first win in charge of the Rifle Park side.

Rainey looked in total control in Magherafelt as a penalty try and scores from Damian McMurray and Josh McAuley helped them to a 22-0 lead. Queen’s hit back with 19 unanswered points before Jason Bloomfield crossed late to seal the bonus point win.

At Gibson Park, Hinch raced into a 10-0 lead, Sean O’Hagan kicked a penalty and converted Aaron Cairns’ try. Malone went into half-time with a 15-10 lead, Nathan Brown got a try which Callum Smith converted before adding a penalty and scoring a try.

Tries for James Simpson and Zac McCall, with O’Hagan converting, give Hinch a 22-15 lead. Rory Campbell replied, Smith missed the conversion but slotted over the decisive penalty.

Banbridge had their bonus point wrapped up by half-time, Hugo Harbinson dotted down twice alongside Conor Field and Peter Cromie. Harbinson completed his hat-trick and Adam Doherty crossed to complete the rout.

In Division Two, Armagh are setting pace - Willie Faloon’s side have 10 points from two after scoring six tries in a 40-31 home win over Omagh.

Belfast Harlequins are a point behind as two tries from Conor McAuley and one each by Richie McKee and Steven Weir helped them to a 36-35 victory over Dungannon, while Bangor beat City of Derry 25-23.