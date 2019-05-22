Rory Best: Watch the Ulster captain reflect on his last appearance for the Province

Disappointment aside, Ulster captain Rory Best reflected positively on a season and a career with the Province as he retired after 15 years.

Ulster lost 50-20 to Glasgow Warriors in a Guinness PRO14 Final Series semi-final at Scotstoun.

On an emotional night for Best, he believed he was retiring the jersey at a time when Ulster are in a good place.

The Ireland captain will officially retire from professional rugby at the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in the autumn.

Thanks to Ulster Rugby TV for the video footage.