RUGBY: Last gasp Ulster rally to see off Harlequins at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast

ULSTER 25 HARLEQUINS 24

Ulster returned to the top of the pool three of Europe's Heineken Champions Cup with a hard earned one-point win over English visitors to Belfast, Harlequins on Saturday afternoon.

Scrumhalf John Cooney's long-range penalty two minutes from time secured a 25-24 Champions Cup comeback victory for the Irish Province at fortress Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster trailed 24-22 in the closing stages after two quick flash second-half tries from Quins hooker Elia Elia edged the visitors in front.

But replacement hooker Adam McBurney's try and Cooney's conversion kept Ulster within range and the latter's penalty made it three wins from three and left them on top of pool three, a point ahead of Clermont who had picked up a bonus point win at Bath on Friday evening.

Sean Reidy and Stuart McCloskey claimed Ulster's other tries along, both converted by Cooney, who also landed two penalties.

Ulster's John Cooney and Louis Ludik celebrate the last gasp win over Harlequins

Quins, who earned a losing bonus point, had a try from Alex Dombrandt, in addition to Elia's double. Marcus Smith converted all three tries and added a penalty.

The sides will meet again on Friday night at The Stoop.