RUGBY: Sean Reidy says Ulster fired up for Leinster clash

Ireland flanker Sean Reidy knows there will be no hiding place for Ulster in the RDS against Leinster on Saturday evening.

Ulster are six points behind Leinster in Conference B and have only one win in Dublin since 1999 and that run includes the 2013 Pro12 final.

The Ulster pack were destroyed in the first 40 minutes against Munster on Monday and with Leinster likely to bring all their available front liners back, Reidy knows it’s either a case of front up or take a heavy beating against Leo Cullen’s side.

“We’ve had a pretty honest review of the (Munster) game and we know there were some mistakes that we can’t really sweep under the rug in that first half for sure, so we’ll look to improve on them and come out strong for the Leinster game,” said Reidy.

“To be honest I just didn’t think we were there (against Munster) - a lot of little things, our set-piece wasn’t good enough and the boys took that pretty hard but then the positive thing was at half-time we sort of turned it around and a few calls went our way and we got the result in the end.

“You look at Leinster’s squad across the board and they’ve got a lot of internationals and a lot of good players; it’s plain and simple, if we don’t turn up it will be a long day at the office but the boys are ready, the boys are pumped, the boys are going to take a good and physical attitude down there,” he added.

“We’ve got to be as prepared as we can and focus on ourselves, we know they’re going to be good whoever they put in their back row or pack it’s going to be strong, it’s going to be a tough day but we’re ready to go down there and do it.”

The battle of the break down is going to be paramount.

Leinster have an embarrassment of riches in the backrow and even without injured Lions Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip they can field an all-international trio.

“Most teams are good at the breakdown - you saw Munster in that first half against us slow us down big time. We just couldn’t get any quick ball and I’m sure whoever they put on the paddock is going to do a job; as a pack we’ve got to negate that and negate their strengths.”

Leinster’s Jordi Murphy will join Ulster in the summer and Reidy is looking forward as having him as a team-mate rather than an opponent.

“I’ve played against Jordi a handful of times, he’s a great guy I was on tour to South Africa with him and he’s a good guy. I was impressed with his knowledge and it will be good having him up here to add a bit of depth.”

Ulster suffered heavy criticism after a record defeat 41-16 defeat against Connacht in Galway, which was Reidy’s last game but he admits the team pay no notice to what people are saying.

“The media are entitled to their own opinion and there’s always people who think, it doesn’t matter if we win a Pro14 there will be people out there saying ‘this could have been done better’ or ‘this guy should be out and this guy shouldn’t have a contract’.

“We don’t listen to that, we don’t listen when they’re praising us or bagging us, we just get on with our job and do the best we can.”