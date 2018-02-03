SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt wants to avoid more late drama

Joe Schmidt has ordered Ireland not to rely on Johnny Sexton to dig them out of trouble again in the NatWest 6 Nations.

Head coach Schmidt admitted he will drum home the message that Ireland cannot afford to let Test matches slip away, after Sexton's last-ditch drop-goal

stole a 15-13 win over France in Paris.

France caught Ireland cold with Teddy Thomas' converted try edging Les Bleus into a late 13-12 lead, only for Sexton's added-time drop-goal to

save the day.

Ireland ploughed through close to 40 phases before Sexton dropped the winning goal, and while Schmidt hailed his talisman's nerves of steel, he

conceded his side can ill afford to leave victories so late in future.

"We can't leave matches in the balance," said Schmidt.

"You've got to make the most of advantages and get the points you need.

"One freakish event, and one freakishly good player in Thomas and his try can undo all that hard work.

"That's something we're disappointed with and we've got to do something to make sure that doesn't happen next week, and for the following weeks

of the championship."