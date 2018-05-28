Stuart Olding: ex-Ulster player joins French club on two-year deal

Former Ulster player Stuart Olding has signed for second tier French club Brive.

The move comes six weeks after his Ulster and Ireland contract was revoked, following a high-profile rape trial.

Olding, 25, and ex-Ulster team-mate Paddy Jackson, were found unanimously not guilty of rape after the nine-week trial.

In a brief statement carried on its official website, the club said it was is pleased to announce the signature of Olding for the next two seasons.

In their description of Olding's rugby credentials and playing style, the club stated: " [He] started his career as a professional player at Ulster in 2011. Selected with the U-20s from Ireland to play in a World Cup and a 6 Nations Tournament, he then has four selections with the XV of Trefoil.

"[A] versatile player, he evolves in the center and can also cover the back post. He will continue his career in Brive for the next two seasons."

Brive, who won the Heineken Cup in 1997, finished bottom of the Top 14 league last season and will play in the second tier, Rugby Pro D2, next year.

Olding will link up with ex-Ulster and Ireland forward Jeremy Davidson, who was recently named as the new coach at Brive.