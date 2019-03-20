Ulster confirm starting team to face Connacht in Boston

Ulster ‘A’ have confirmed thier starting line-up for their opening Cara Cup match on Wednesday evening in Boston against provincial rivals Connacht Eagles.

The game has an 11pm (GMT) kick-off

Ulster's Peter Cooper

Ulster coaches Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson have selected a youthful side for the challenge, but have included senior squad players in key positions.

Marcus Rea will captain the side from openside flanker, and he is one of seven Abbey Insurance Academy players named in the starting XV. Caleb Montgomery and Joe Dunleavy will join Rea in the back row, with JJ McKee and Jack Regan in the second row. Props Peter Cooper and Ross Kane will scrum down either side of hooker Zack McCall.

Senior player Johnny McPhillips will direct the play from outhalf with sub-Academy scrum-half Michael Stronge alongside him. Ben Power and Stewart Moore are paired in midfield, with Jack Owens, Graham Curtis and Irish 7s fullback Iwan Hughes selected in the back three.

Prop Callum Reid and back row David McCann, who helped Ireland U20s to their Six Nations Grand Slam title are included among the replacements. Claytan Milligan, Corrie Barrett, Bradley Luney and Charlie Clarke are the additional forward options, with Lewis Finlay, Bruce Houston and Ben McCaughey providing the backline cover.

ULSTER ‘A’ (sponsored by CD Group): Iwan Hughes, Graham Curtis, Stewart Moore, Ben Power, Jack Owens, Johnny McPhillips, Michael Stronge; Peter Cooper, Zack McCall, Ross Kane, JJ McKee, Jack Regan, Caleb Montgomery, Marcus Rea (Capt), Joe Dunleavy.

Replacements: Claytan Milligan, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Bradley Luney, David McCann, Charlie Clarke, Lewis Finlay, Bruce Houston, Ben McCaughey.