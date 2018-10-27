Ulster defence coach Jared Payne disappointed with performance against Dragons

Ulster defence coach, Jared Payne, expressed disappoint with parts of the performance against Dragons on Friday night, in spite of the Province seciring a bonus point win.

“We took a massive step backwards tonight (from last week), “ he fumed.

“There was the potential for that to happen so it was a bit disappointing.”

Ulster had built a good lead at 17-3 before dropping off a little, but they still went in 24-13 ahead at the break.

“We know we need to stay in the games longer, both in attack and in defence, we need to look after the ball better in attack and stay in the points better in defence and make smarter decisions,” he added.

Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland said he was certainly happy with scoring five tries and taking a bonus point win.

“There were certainly sticky moments in it, especially in the second half where I thought the stuff we put down in the first half we could have built on, but the second half sort of lost its momentum, didn’t it.”

It became a bit sticky, slow, lots of injuries and we didn’t get our momentum going.”