Ulster v Racing 92: Teams confirmed for crunch European Champions Cup Pool Four match at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Ulster and Racing 92 have named their matchday panels for the huge Pool Four match in Europe's Heineken Cup at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

As expected all of Ulster's available big hitters, including captain Rory Best have returned to the side.

And young winger Robert Baloucoune is given another big opportunity having been named on the wing to make his starting debut in Europe.

Ulster are in second place in Pool Four, five points behind Racing 92, with the French side needing a win to secure their place in the knockout stages.

The Irish Province are also in a strong position to make the knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

Racing travel with a strong side for their first visit to Belfast. They defeated Ulster 44-12 in Paris in October and their last defeat in a European Champions Cup tie was against Leinster in last year's final!

Seated areas of the stadium are completely sold out for the fixture, but a limited number of terrace tickets are still available at ulsterrugby.com/buytickets

LINE-UPS

ULSTER: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), M Moore, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee;

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Kane, I Nagle, N Timoney, D Shanahan, M Lowry, D Cave.

RACING 92: B Dulin; S Zebo, V Vakatawa, H Chavancy, J Imhoff; F Russell, M Machenaud; G Gogichashvili, D Szarzewski, B Tameifuna; B le Roux, L Nakarawa; W Lauret, B Chouzenoux, A Claassen T Baubigny, V Kakovin, G-H C-Reazel, B Palu, F Sanconnie, T Iribaren, O Klemenczak, B Volavola