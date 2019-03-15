Wales v Ireland: Principality Stadium roof will be open for showdown clash

The Principality Stadium roof will be open for Saturday’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland it is understood.

Despite a weather forecast for Cardiff on Saturday of strong winds and torrential rain, Ireland have requested that the roof remain open.

Wales’ preference is for it to be closed, but both teams must agree on that, or - under Six Nations regulations - it stays open.

Wales trained with the roof closed at their traditional eve-of-game captain’s run on Friday.

Asked about the roof situation, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said: “We know, as players, that it’s going to be open.

“You would have to ask the Irish guys about what their mentality is.

“We’ve trained here on a few occasions with it open and closed. At the end of the day, the pitch and conditions are the same for both teams.”

Wales will win the Six Nations title and claim a first Grand Slam since 2012 if they beat Ireland.