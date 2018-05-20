WATCH: Charles Piutau reflects on his time with Ulster

New Zealander Charles Piutau shares some thoughts on his two years at Ulster.

The Kiwi did not get the opportunity to play in yesterday's 35-17 win over Ospreys which secured Ulster's place in next season's European Champions Cup after he suffered an injury during the warm-up - and was pulled from the starting team five minutes from kick-off.

Here Piutau reflects on his decision to come to Kingspan Stadium talks about some current players who can go far, and he also has some advice for players - such as Joey Carberry - who may be thinking of coming to Ulster.