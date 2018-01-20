WATCH: Christian Leali'ifano ahead of his last game for Ulster

Ulster will bid farewell to Christian Leali'ifano on Sunday when they play Wasps in their final European Champions Cup pool one match.

The Australian was brought in as outhalf cover with Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding both unavailable at the start of the season on a short-term contract. Tomorrow he will return to his Super Rugby club side, Brumbies.

Leali'ifano has been an inspirational figure on and off the field and he would love to finish his time by steering Ulster into the last eight of this season's Champions Cup.