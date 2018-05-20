WATCH: Departing Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes with some final thoughts

Ulster head coach, Jono Gibbes, will leave Belfast this week following Sunday's play-off game against Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

Although he has been linked with a new move to Top14 Club, La Rochelle, his intentions to return home to New Zealand and take up a position with Waikato remain in place.

Gibbes, who was released a year early from a two-year coaching contract in Belfast, wants to leave the club with Champions Cup rugby for his successor, Dan McFarland and he also reflects on the quality of the game in the PRO14 and thoughts on potential expansion.