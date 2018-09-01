WATCH: Reaction from Wayne Pivac after last gasp defeat for Scarlets against Ulster

Wayne Pivac was obviously disappointed to see his Scarlets side go down 15-13 to Ulster in their Guinness PRO14 opener at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening.

A last-minute penalty from scrumhalf John Cooney secured Ulster the narrow win over last year's beaten finalists and 2017 champions Scarlets.

Cooney scored all of Ulster's points, kicking five from seven penalty attempts.

The only try of the game was scored by Scarlets' Rhys Patchell in the first half, with their other points coming from Patchell's conversion and two second half penalties by his replacement Dan Jones.