WATCH: Richard Cockerill enjoys a first win in Belfast - with Edinburgh

Duncan Weir's last-gasp drop goal secured four vital points for Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 as they won 17-16 at Ulster.

The win means they overtake their hosts in third place in the table and it was a victory head coach Richard Cockerill enjoyed - his first ever in Belfast.

The Scots now have an edge on the Irish province in the race for the top three play-offs, though both sides are on equal points in the table after Ulster, who slipped to fourth, gained a losing bonus point.

Tries from winger Jason Harries and lock Lewis Carmichael along with two conversions from Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, along with Weir's drop goal, earned the Scots the four points.

All Ulster's points came from John Cooney.