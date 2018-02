Ulster were left gutted after Duncan Weir's 82nd minute drop goal secured Edinburgh a 17-16 win over Ulster in Belfast.

The win propelled the Scots above Ulster into third place in the Conference B standings of the Guinness PRO14.

Tries from winger Jason Harries and lock Lewis Carmichael along with two conversions from Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, along with Weir's drop goal, earned the Scots the four points.

All Ulster's points came from John Cooney.

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes had no excuses.