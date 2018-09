Rob Herring was among a number of players who returned to his naive South Africa last week ahead of back-to-back Guinness PRO14 games.

Herring captained Ulster to a 28-7 win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Now the side face Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

Herring gives Ulster Rugby his thoughts on the Kings game and how the tour is going so far.