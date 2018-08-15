Will Addison out to make lasting impression for Ulster

Despite being captain of English Premiership side Sale Sharks it wasn’t a difficult decision for utility back Will Addison to move to the Kingspan Stadium when Ulster came looking for his signature.

Addison is set to make his debut in the white shirt in Saturday evening’s pre-season friendly against Gloucester.

He said: “I’ve kind of the family connection, I have a good connection with Dwayne Peel from my time playing with him at Sale Sharks for four years.

“It just felt like the right time for a change in my career, I was at Sale for the best part of 10 years and I just wanted a change and push myself to become a better player and so far that is happening and I’m enjoying it so far.

“My mum is from Enniskillen, she grew up there then went to Trinity and came over and met a farmer and got stuck in England for a while, so I have a good strong family connection in Enniskillen

“My aunties have been given me some good home cooking every weekend so far, I’m being well looked after in Fermanagh and I’m loving Belfast as well.”

Addison is hoping his move to Ulster can put him in the international spotlight.

“I loved my time at Sale and signed a new contract two years ago; Steve Diamond who was a mentor and a kind of a father figure for me at Sale made sure that there was a clause in the contract that if an Irish team came calling and I felt it was the right time for me to make a move it was in there.

“It was probably April when Dwayne got in touch with me to see where my head was at.

“I was captain at Sale it was a club that I loved and was invested in, but the opportunity to come to Ulster was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he added.

“I think at that stage of my career it was a now or never moment, I didn’t want to end my career in 10 years thinking ‘what if’.

“Even though I would probably would have a great career at Sale I didn’t want those what ifs and I’m really thankfully to Steve Diamond and I think I’ve made the right decision so far.”