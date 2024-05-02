Snooker star Mark Allen feels he has been 'rewarded' after accomplishing 'lifetime goal' of reaching world number one status
The Antrim man will start next season as the world number one and becomes only the 12th player in history to reach the summit as he cannot be caught after topping the provisional end of season list.
It means Allen will join Ray Reardon, Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ding Junhui in achieving the status.
Allen will be confirmed as world number one when the official ranking list is updated after the World Championship concludes on Monday night.
The Pistol, who exited the World Championship in a final frame decider against John Higgins in the second round, wrote on social media: "One of my lifetime goals achieved. Not quite the way I’d hoped to get there but I’ll take it.
"6 wins, a runner up and countless semis in the last two seasons and this is my reward.
"Need to continue the consistency to try and stay there now."
O’Sullivan needed to win a coveted eighth world title to remain top of the world rankings, whilst Trump knew he would regain his status as the world’s best player if he reached the final. However, both men would lose at the quarter-final stage to Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones respectively.
Allen won three ranking events during the 2022/23 season, and a further two this term - the Shoot Out and Players Championship.
