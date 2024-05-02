Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Antrim man will start next season as the world number one and becomes only the 12th player in history to reach the summit as he cannot be caught after topping the provisional end of season list.

It means Allen will join Ray Reardon, Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ding Junhui in achieving the status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen will be confirmed as world number one when the official ranking list is updated after the World Championship concludes on Monday night.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will become world number one when the official ranking list is updated after Monday's World Championship final

The Pistol, who exited the World Championship in a final frame decider against John Higgins in the second round, wrote on social media: "One of my lifetime goals achieved. Not quite the way I’d hoped to get there but I’ll take it.

"6 wins, a runner up and countless semis in the last two seasons and this is my reward.

"Need to continue the consistency to try and stay there now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Sullivan needed to win a coveted eighth world title to remain top of the world rankings, whilst Trump knew he would regain his status as the world’s best player if he reached the final. However, both men would lose at the quarter-final stage to Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones respectively.