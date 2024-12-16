Social power of inclusive rugby highlighted in video series

The official energy partner of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has launched a new three-part video series that showcases the importance of mixed ability and tag rugby.

Created as part of Power NI’s ‘Rugby For All’ initiative – which aims to remind people that sport should be inclusive and give a sense of belonging – four amateur rugby clubs from across the province are paid a visit by former professional fly-half, Ian McKinley.

Each video takes the viewer on a behind the scenes look at what makes the clubs tick and features interviews with Ian and the players, coaching staff, parents, and volunteers from Ballymoney Blue Jays, Newforge Taggers, Portadown Panthers, and Malone Tornadoes – clubs that provide an avenue for players to be part of the rugby family and experience the excitement, the buzz and the collective spirit that makes the sport so steadfastly popular.

Ian also finds out about mixed ability rugby – a full-contact rugby format that is open to anyone – and tag rugby – a non-contact team sport similar to rugby league and touch rugby – and what the future looks like for the two codes in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Power NI’s Colleen Rainey presents a cheque for £5,000 to players from Malone Tornadoes to support their trip to next summer’s International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Spain.

In the first episode, Ian finds out more about the establishment of each club and what it means to the community in which they are based, before exploring the positive impact the sport has had in the second episode. In the final video, Ian takes a closer look at the two codes and the rules around them, and profiles Belfast-based Malone Tornadoes as they look ahead to the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Spain next June.

The tournament – which is being hosted by Iruña Rugby Club – is scheduled to take place in the historic town of Pamplona in the north-east region of Navarra between June 22nd and 27th.

Resilience

William Steele, Director of Customer Solutions at Power NI, said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor Malone Tornadoes as they prepare to compete at the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Pamplona, Spain next year.

“The Tornadoes embody the spirit of resilience and unity that inspires communities, and we are delighted that we are able to support them on their IMART journey,” he added.

Club representative Ashley Mulligan said: “Tornadoes are extremely grateful for Power NI’s generous sponsorship of £5,000 which will boost the club's fundraising target of sending 60 players, coaches, carers, and supporters to the Mixed Ability IMART World Cup.

“With 32 teams from 12 different countries around the world attending the week-long tournament, there is already mounting excitement amongst the Tornadoes team. Tornadoes are the only representatives from Ulster, and they hope to build on their first attempt when they came a creditable third place at the Mixed Ability IMART World Cup in 2022.”

Led by coaches David McKay and Stewart Porter, the team trains on Monday evenings and consists of over 40 players – a number that continues to grow. “Tornadoes thoroughly enjoyed being part of Power NI’s ‘Rugby For All’ initiative and are always keen to promote opportunities for people to play contact rugby, be part of a supportive group and have great craic together,” continued Ashley.