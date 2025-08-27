Charlie McVeigh pictured with his trio of trophies at the William Fry Irish Junior Open

A talented Dundonald tennis player is continuing to take the youth levels by storm after winning three titles at the biggest tennis tournament in Ireland.

Charlie McVeigh, of Hawarden Tennis Club and David Lloyd in Belfast, dominated the competition at Under-12 level, clinching the Boys’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, and Mixed Doubles titles at the William Fry Irish Junior Open last weekend – a treble that has been described as Ireland’s equivalent of “Junior Wimbledon.”

This remarkable achievement at the prestigious Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin, adds to an already stellar season for the rising star, who has been undefeated in his age group throughout 2025 across all disciplines.

Earlier this summer, Charlie represented Ireland at the Summer Cup in Dijon, France, where he recorded six impressive wins, including victory over Spain’s top-ranked player.

His success this year also includes becoming the Irish U12 Indoor Champion in January, followed by a major win at a European event in February, where he triumphed over leading young talents from six different nations.

Notably, Charlie has been competing successfully against players up to two years his senior on the European circuit.

Looking ahead, Charlie’s recent victories have earned him further international honours. In September, he will once again pull on the green jersey to represent Ireland at the Babolat Cup in Birmingham and the Junior Four Nations in Nottingham.