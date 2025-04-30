Ten Golds at Irish Open for Co Armagh fight club

A team of 12 kickboxing from Fight Club N.I travelled to Derry/Lderry to compete fighters from both north and south at the ISKA Irish Open on Saturday.

The club finished 4th out of 42 clubs claiming 10 golds, 7 silver and 1 bronze, 11 year old Steven Gill sharing joint top place on the individual leaderboard with two adult fighters after winning 2 golds and a silver. With age ranges from 11 years old to 40 years old, coaches Garry Nelson, Brian Watson and Shane Burns, all agreed that the teams efforts were excellent.

Two of the younger fighters, Brooklyn Bennett (13 years old) and JB Geddis (15 years old), travel to England this weekend to fight again under full contact kickboxing rules in Wolverhampton.

JB travels to England this weekend to challenge for a amateur European title

Cousins, Reuben McClelland and Lachlan Toland, both won their categories