Ten Golds at Irish Open for Co Armagh fight club

By Garry Nelson
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 05:47 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 08:16 BST
Fighters from the kickboxing club, Fight Club N.I. in Co Armagh claimed 10 Gold championship medals at the ISKA Irish Open on Saturday 26th April.

A team of 12 kickboxing from Fight Club N.I travelled to Derry/Lderry to compete fighters from both north and south at the ISKA Irish Open on Saturday.

The club finished 4th out of 42 clubs claiming 10 golds, 7 silver and 1 bronze, 11 year old Steven Gill sharing joint top place on the individual leaderboard with two adult fighters after winning 2 golds and a silver. With age ranges from 11 years old to 40 years old, coaches Garry Nelson, Brian Watson and Shane Burns, all agreed that the teams efforts were excellent.

Two of the younger fighters, Brooklyn Bennett (13 years old) and JB Geddis (15 years old), travel to England this weekend to fight again under full contact kickboxing rules in Wolverhampton.

Two times champion Steven Gill

1. Contributed

Two times champion Steven Gill Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
JB travels to England this weekend to challenge for a amateur European title

2. Contributed

JB travels to England this weekend to challenge for a amateur European title Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Brooklyn Bennett -45kg irish open champion

3. Contributed

Brooklyn Bennett -45kg irish open champion Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cousins, Reuben McClelland and Lachlan Toland, both won their categories

4. Contributed

Cousins, Reuben McClelland and Lachlan Toland, both won their categories Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice