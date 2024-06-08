Tennis players from all across Ireland to descend at Downshire Tennis Club for this year's Northern Ireland Open
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosted by Downshire Tennis Club from June 8 to 15, the competition showcases elite tennis players from across Ireland, vying for the prestigious singles titles and the £1000 prize money that accompanies each.
The Northern Ireland Open promises a week filled with high-calibre tennis, supported by B and C level categories, ensuring a diverse and thrilling competition for players and spectators alike.
Downshire Tennis Club, with its rich history and vibrant tennis community, provides the perfect backdrop for this gathering of sportsmanship and talent, spectators are welcome to attend throughout the week and on finals day to enjoy the live action.
Letty Lucas, president of Downshire Tennis Club and tournament organizer, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event.
She said: "The support from OneByOne Dental is invaluable in bringing high-level tennis to our club. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our ambitions for the Northern Ireland Open. We're set for another successful year of outstanding tennis."
"We are thrilled to partner with Downshire Tennis Club for the Northern Ireland Open," said Chris Gardiner, co-founder of OneByOne Dental.
"This event not only highlights the incredible talent in tennis but also aligns with our values of community support and the pursuit of excellence. We're excited to be a part of this prestigious event and to contribute to its success."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.