This year's Northern Ireland Open - sponsored by OnebyOne Dental - is set to serve up some high quality tennis action.

Hosted by Downshire Tennis Club from June 8 to 15, the competition showcases elite tennis players from across Ireland, vying for the prestigious singles titles and the £1000 prize money that accompanies each.

The Northern Ireland Open promises a week filled with high-calibre tennis, supported by B and C level categories, ensuring a diverse and thrilling competition for players and spectators alike.

Downshire Tennis Club, with its rich history and vibrant tennis community, provides the perfect backdrop for this gathering of sportsmanship and talent, spectators are welcome to attend throughout the week and on finals day to enjoy the live action.

OneByOne Dental Northern Ireland Open set to serve up top-tier tennis action at Downshire Tennis Club. Pictured are (L-R) Emily Stewart (club captain), Gillian Cartmill (club chairwoman), Peter Bothwell (former Ireland number 1 and Davis Cup player), Jemma and Christopher Gardiner (OnebyOne Dental), Sam Bothwell (former Irish Davis Cup player), Letty Lucas (President of tennis Ireland) and Isabella Connor

Letty Lucas, president of Downshire Tennis Club and tournament organizer, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

She said: "The support from OneByOne Dental is invaluable in bringing high-level tennis to our club. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our ambitions for the Northern Ireland Open. We're set for another successful year of outstanding tennis."

"We are thrilled to partner with Downshire Tennis Club for the Northern Ireland Open," said Chris Gardiner, co-founder of OneByOne Dental.

