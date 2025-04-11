Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A promising start to Rory McIlroy’s latest bid for a Masters green jacket quickly unravelled on day one at Augusta National.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old looked in a commanding position and capable of giving overnight leader Justin Rose (65) a run for his money as he sat on four-under heading down the par-five 15th.

But then it all started to go wrong for the four-times Major winner. An over-hit chip from the back of the 15th green ended up in the pond at the front - an error that cost his two shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world number two then followed that up with another double bogey on 17 as he three-putted to fall back within the pack.

It means McIlroy goes into day two tied for 27th on level par and with a lot of catching up to do if he is to climb the Augusta leaderboard that has Rose standing proudly on seven under.