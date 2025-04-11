The Masters: Mark McMahon discusses Rory McIlroy's opening round at Augusta and day two's challenges
The 35-year-old looked in a commanding position and capable of giving overnight leader Justin Rose (65) a run for his money as he sat on four-under heading down the par-five 15th.
But then it all started to go wrong for the four-times Major winner. An over-hit chip from the back of the 15th green ended up in the pond at the front - an error that cost his two shots.
The world number two then followed that up with another double bogey on 17 as he three-putted to fall back within the pack.
It means McIlroy goes into day two tied for 27th on level par and with a lot of catching up to do if he is to climb the Augusta leaderboard that has Rose standing proudly on seven under.
Here, our man out in Georgia, Mark McMahon, gives his thoughts on the Holywood man’s opening round and what lies ahead on day two.
