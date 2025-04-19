Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim’s Mark Allen heads into his latest bid for World Snooker Championship glory drawing inspiration from another Northern Ireland sporting hero – Rory McIlroy.

Allen will open his tournament on Sunday against Fan Zhengyi (2.30pm start) with the memory of McIlroy’s milestone Masters triumph last weekend part of his preparations.

Having won two-thirds of the sport’s Triple Crown trophy haul thanks to Masters and UK Championship glory, Allen heads to Sheffield’s famous Crucible Theatre hoping to follow McIlroy’s path in completing a grand slam.

"There are so many comparisons,” said Allen on BBC Sport NI. “That was Rory's (16th) Masters, this is my 19th Crucible...one tournament away from completing the Triple Crown for me, the Grand Slam for him.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will begin his bid for World Snooker Championship glory on Sunday. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

"I watched every single shot on Sunday (Masters final round at Augusta National), I was glued to it...the ups, the downs, the drama.

"He's won it, he's lost it, he's won it again, he's lost it...to win it in a play-off, you can see what it meant to him.

"I'll try to take as much inspiration from him as I can.

"If it's not this year, I'll be back next year for more...I'll just keep working hard and hopefully that door will open for me like it did for Rory."

Allen is full of admiration for the mindset adopted by McIlroy over his search for that elusive fifth major – across a decade-plus wait - and first-ever Masters.

"He said in his interviews how he tried to be positive every year and he always believed he had the game to win there,” said Allen. "That's what I believe here...I've won everything else the game has to offer so what should be different here at the Crucible.”

Allen’s form heading into the high-profile challenge has been frustrating, resulting in a drop down the world rankings from first last year to eighth at present.

"It hasn't been a good season...can't put my finger on why, I've been working as hard as I always do, I just haven't played well enough," said Allen, winner of 11 ranking events across his career. "I know I won out in Saudi (December’s Riyadh Season Championship invitational) but I don't feel as if my game is as good as I would like it to be, but this isn't a bad place to try and put that right.

"You look at the season Kyren (Wilson) had last year, he had a worse season than what I've had, but he walked away as world champion after 17 days at Sheffield.

"That's what I'm pinning my hopes on, hoping I can find some inspiration here."

Having reached the World Championship semi-finals on two past occasions, Allen also wants to use those previous tournament experiences – both good and bad – to build a title charge in the present.

"To win here you need to get the most out of your bad sessions, be mentally strong, pot a few balls at the right times and get a bit of luck along the way,” he said. "You don't have to play phenomenal snooker over 17 days.

"You're never going to do that...just compete, hang in there and hopefully the form will come.

"All you can do is prepare as well as you can prepare, which I always do...I work hard at the practice table, get a bit fitter off it and working with the sports psychologist.

"It's not that I'm not trying to get better, it just hasn't happened yet.

"But I still believe I will."

Allen’s first hurdle will be up against Fan, the world number 46 and one of a record 10-strong tally of players from China in the field of 32. The Antrim cueman defeated Fan by 10-5 in the 2023 contest.

