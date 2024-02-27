Translink Ulster Rugby Services tackle travel needs for home game fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new pick-up locations for fans include Sprucefield Park & Ride, which will also pick up at Lisburn Bus Station, and Newtownards Bus Station, which will include a pick-up at Dundonald Park & Ride.

Both services will drop off at and depart from the stadium gates at the Mount Merrion entrance, helping rugby fans enjoy hassle free travel to enjoy the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans travelling from Belfast City Centre can still utilise the popular Ulster Rugby Special from Europa Bus Centre, which departs 90 minutes before kick-off and returns directly to the Europa Bus Centre 30 minutes after the final whistle.

L-R: Ulster Rugby players Dave Ewers and Cormac Izuchukwu promoting Translink match day services.

Due to demand, this service can now be pre-booked online to secure a place.

In addition, Ulster Rugby continue to provide the following two free of charge Park & Ride services on match days, operated by Translink.

· Pirrie Park on the Ravenhill Road side of the stadium (Methody playing fields car park)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Tesco Castlereagh Road / Montgomery Road on the Mount Merrion side of the stadium (opposite Podium for Sport)

These park and ride sites offer significant car parking and buses will run continually along these routes from 90 minutes prior to the game until 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Commenting on the special services, John Morgan, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: “With large numbers of fans regularly attending home games, we’re pleased to confirm details of special bus services to help facilitate safe and hassle-free travel to matches for local and visiting fans, making it even easier to enjoy these sporting events.”

Welcoming the news, Paula Bradley, Events Manager at Ulster Rugby, added: “By using these travel options with Translink, spectators coming to Kingspan Stadium on match nights can easily plan their travel in advance, without the stress of trying to find parking, and ensure they arrive in good time, so they don’t miss a moment of the action on the pitch and are able to soak up all of the atmosphere.”