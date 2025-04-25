WATCH: Antrim's Mark Allen with 147 on World Championship stage to earn five-figure boost and place in history books
Now the first player ever to post the top score across each of snooker’s Triple Crown events – the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship – the Antrim player will pocket a minimum of £40,000 for achieving the dream visit to the baize on the biggest stage.
His clearance came with Allen down by 10-2 to Chris Wakelin in the second-round match as he battled to protect his overall chances of a first world triumph.
He had lost each of the previous four frames from the morning session on Friday but produced his magic moment to become the 11th player in Crucible history, with the 15th maximum in the main draw stage of the World Championship and first in the high-profile event since Mark Selby’s across the 2023 final.
It provided Allen a fifth 147 of his professional career, having also registered one earlier this season in the British Open.
Allen will receive £40,000 for the World Championship showpiece and is also currently set to split the Highest Break cash purse of £15,000 with Jackson Page.
Having failed to pot a single ball in the three previous frames, Allen punched the air in delight at the end of his memorable frame before accepting congratulations from opponent Wakelin and enjoying praise from the Crucible crowd.
His 147 is recognised as the 217th in professional snooker history and record-extending 15th of the season.
Allen’s success was also celebrated by lifelong snooker fan Brian Nicholls when selected at random from the audience to pocket £25,000 as part of a 147 promotion by event sponsors Midnite Sports and Casino.
The National World’s Totally Snookered website listed Allen’s name alongside the following previous Crucible maximums: Cliff Thorburn (1983), Jimmy White (1992), Stephen Hendry (1995), Ronnie O'Sullivan (1997), Ronnie O'Sullivan (2003), Mark Williams (2005), Ronnie O'Sullivan (2008), Ali Carter (2008), Stephen Hendry (2009), Stephen Hendry (2012), John Higgins (2020), Neil Robertson (2022), Kyren Wilson (2023), Mark Selby (2023), Mark Allen (2025).
Former world champion Stephen Hendry, in his role as a snooker pundit, was reported on BBC Sport declaring Allen’s 147 as “absolutely phenomenal stuff”.
“Take a bow...what a performance, unbelievable, incredible from Mark Allen,” said Hendry. “He was 10-2 behind and he's not scored a point for three frames, comes out after the interval and he makes a 147.
“Absolutely phenomenal stuff.”
However, alongside the romance of the 147, Allen is facing the reality of a fight to stay in the competition and enters the closing evening session (7pm start) down by 12-4 against Wakelin in the race to 13 frames and a quarter-final reward.
