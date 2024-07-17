Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen suffered a Shanghai Masters exit on his first appearance of the tournament as Pang Junxu won 6-5 in a second-round meeting which spanned nine hours and two sessions.

Allen hit the end of the first session down by 5-4 after close to five hours at the table with a quarter-final spot the prize.

Pang had raced clear by 3-0 but Allen battled back including a 120 clearance for three apiece.

The evening session included a break of 101 by Allen to level at five frames apiece and force a closing tussle.

A miss on the blue proved decisive for Allen as Pang wrapped up the win to progress into the quarter-finals against Mark Selby.

Ahead of the Shangai Masters, Allen discussed his pride at reaching world number one status in a question-and-answer session on the official World Snooker Tour website.

“It is nice to hear myself being called world number one,” said Antrim’s Allen. “It has been a long time coming and it has been a career goal of mine.

"I’m very happy to get there. It is up to me to keep working hard and try to stay there as long as possible.”

He added: “It is going to be tough, the way the rankings work, but that is the nature of the beast. I know what I’m getting myself in for.

"I know I’m going to need to have a really good year, because Judd Trump had such a good season last year in the ranking events.

"I need to go and win tournaments. Ultimately if I win the World Championship at the end of the year that will be a massive help to staying there.

"It is nice to be on top. I’m going to be the target, I’m going to be the one everybody is chasing.