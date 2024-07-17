WATCH: World number one Mark Allen's Shanghai Masters exit at first hurdle to Pang Junxu after marathon match
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Allen hit the end of the first session down by 5-4 after close to five hours at the table with a quarter-final spot the prize.
Pang had raced clear by 3-0 but Allen battled back including a 120 clearance for three apiece.
The evening session included a break of 101 by Allen to level at five frames apiece and force a closing tussle.
A miss on the blue proved decisive for Allen as Pang wrapped up the win to progress into the quarter-finals against Mark Selby.
Ahead of the Shangai Masters, Allen discussed his pride at reaching world number one status in a question-and-answer session on the official World Snooker Tour website.
“It is nice to hear myself being called world number one,” said Antrim’s Allen. “It has been a long time coming and it has been a career goal of mine.
"I’m very happy to get there. It is up to me to keep working hard and try to stay there as long as possible.”
He added: “It is going to be tough, the way the rankings work, but that is the nature of the beast. I know what I’m getting myself in for.
"I know I’m going to need to have a really good year, because Judd Trump had such a good season last year in the ranking events.
"I need to go and win tournaments. Ultimately if I win the World Championship at the end of the year that will be a massive help to staying there.
"It is nice to be on top. I’m going to be the target, I’m going to be the one everybody is chasing.
"Whether it is one week or 10 years, I am the 12th person who is able to say they are world number one. That is a big feather in my cap."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.