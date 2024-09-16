The incredible gorge in Ronda, Spain

​September marks the beginning of shoulder season, which can be a great time book a dream getaway for a fraction of the price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And if you are stuck for ideas of where to go, don’t fear – these travel influencers have plenty of suggestions…

Jackson Groves’ suggestion: The Azores

For professional adventure photographer Jackson Groves of Journey Era, shoulder season is the perfect time to explore the beauty of The Azores. He believes this cluster of volcanic islands, found in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 1000km west of the coast of Portugal, is often overlooked but should be on every nature lovers’ bucket list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A viewpoint overlooking one of the lakes in Sete Cidades in The Azores.

“This time of year, the Azores offer a serene escape with lush greenery and mild weather, perfect for hiking and exploring,” says Groves. “The crowds are thinner compared to the summer months, allowing you to truly connect with the natural beauty of the place.”

The adrenaline junkie highly recommends exploring the dramatic landscapes of Sete Cidades, a stunning twin lake set in a massive volcanic crater. It’s the kind of view that makes you feel like you’re on another planet,” saya Groves.

He also recommends visiting the hot springs at Caldeira Velha: “Tucked away in a jungle-like setting, it’s the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring.”

For the best food, head to the local markets or small family-owned restaurants for an authentic culinary experience. “Try the Cozido das Furnas, a traditional stew cooked underground using volcanic heat,” suggests Groves. “It’s an experience as much as a meal.”

Lucia Polla’s suggestion: Ronda, Spain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronda, a gorgeous mountaintop city in Spain’s Malaga province, is travel enthusiast Lucia Polla’s, of Viva La Vita, top shoulder season pick. The incredible gorge, beautiful buildings and famous bullring are just a few of the striking features this extraordinary historical town has to offer.

Polla describes the views of the El Tajo Gorge as “breath-taking, no matter the season”, but adds: “Ronda is gorgeous in September and October, when the summer crowds have diminished but the weather remains warm. The light during this time accentuates the whitewashed homes and ancient architecture that line the hilltop. It’s a lovely city to explore at a more relaxed pace.”

Her top tip? Head out early to capture Insta-worthy pictures of the town, which looks particular spectacular in the morning sunlight. And for a truly memorable meal, check out Casa María. “They serve fresh, local dishes prepared that day using ingredients from the market,” says Polla.

Stephanie Parker’s recommendation: Tunisia

Looking for an action-packed holiday that you’ll never forget? Then Stephanie Parker, of Big World Small Pockets, has a great suggestion that may fit the bill perfectly – Tunisia. Flights from the UK take around three hours, and Parker was pleasantly surprised about how affordable it was once she got there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are loads of active adventures you can do, particularly in the north, like kayaking, hiking and cycling,” says Parker. “Then in the desert there are some really cool quad bike experiences.”

Parker recommends heading outside the major resort towns to embrace a truly authentic experience.

“I loved Zaghouan. It’s a beautiful old traditional town where we stayed in a traditional guest house, ate local food and saw no other tourists,” recalls Parker.

“There are also loads of historical UNESCO attractions and very spiritual mosque towns to visit, so it is great for wondering around,” she adds. “You get a great mix of culture, history, outdoor activities – as well as that hidden gem element.”

Carolin Pilligrath’s suggestion: Island hopping in Croatia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolin Pilligrath, of Breathing Travel, encourages like-minded solo travellers looking for a relaxing autumn getaway to avoid the tourist honey pots, and to head to Croatia’s less commonly visited islands instead.

“While places like Santorini and Vancouver are still popular fall spots, I really recommend seeking out some of these lesser-known gems,” says Pilligrath. “You’ll be rewarded with a more authentic and crowd-free experience – which for me is the true luxury of shoulder season travel.”

She enjoyed island hopping around Croatia last autumn, describing the weather as “pleasant”.

She adds: “Croatia’s stunning islands are an absolute gem in the fall. I had the opportunity to go island hopping last year and it was such a unique and intimate experience compared to the peak summer crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the perfect time to really soak in the natural beauty and culture,” says Pilligrath. “Definitely look into the smaller, lesser-known islands for an even more authentic vibe.”

Jade and Ryan’s suggestion: Iceland

Jade and Ryan, of Live The Dash, urge everyone to book a trip to the land of the fire and ice.

“Many people will wait until November-December to visit Iceland, in a bid to see the Northern Lights and to have a traditional winter holiday,” say the budget travellers. However, in September and October, you can still experience the Northern Lights but with less crowds and gentle weather.”

They urge visitors to try the island’s ice cream – as it is never too cold for a cone of dairy deliciousness!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad