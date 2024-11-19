easyjet will launch a new service from Belfast to Reus, Catalonia, Spain, in April 2025

Northern Ireland's largest airline, easyJet, has launched a new route from Belfast International to the charming Catalan city of Reus in Spain.

The new Reus service will start on April 5, 2025 and operate weekly every Tuesday and Saturday, with seats now on sale at easyJet.com and via the mobile the app starting from £37.99.

Famous as the birthplace of the legendary architect Antoni Gaudí, known for designing Barcelona's beautiful basilica Sagrada Familia and La Pedrera - Casa Milà, among others, Reus offers a mix of modernist architecture, cultural landmarks, and culinary delights.

Whether it's exploring the nearby picturesque seaside towns of Tarragona and Sitges, basking on the Costa Dorada's pristine beaches, or uncovering Reus's renowned cultural heritage, this charming city has something on offer for everyone.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "It is fantastic to launch flights to the charming Catalan city of Reus, from Belfast International, providing our customers with even more choice for a summer break, as well as a range of fantastic value easyJet holidays. We look forward to welcoming them onboard."

Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s chief executive Officer, added: “The addition of Reus to the easyJet network will further bolster the wide range of destinations now served by easyJet from Belfast International Airport, providing local holidaymakers further choice and flexibility directly from their local airport.”