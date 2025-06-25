Embrace the moment: Take your time to discover giant adventures on your doorstep

In a world that’s always rushing, how refreshing would it feel to slow down, breathe deeply, and truly connect with the landscape, culture, and people around you?

More than just a travel trend, ‘slow tourism’ is a mindful movement that encourages you to savour each moment, become more immersed with the locality, visit places in a way that’s helpful to the environment, and uncover the beauty in unrushed experiences.

Whether you're on a weekend break or a leisurely day trip, Northern Ireland is the perfect destination to unplug and reconnect.

From the serene shores of Lough Erne to the rolling Glens of Antrim, enjoy Northern Ireland at your own pace. In Derry~Londonderry you can moonlight kayak on the Foyle with Far & Wild or refresh in a Finnish wood burning sea sauna at Hotbox on Benone Beach.

Walk It Off NI encourages you to lace up your boots and explore hidden trails while engaging your senses and spirit with the land or explore Belfast on foot with one of the many tours such as the Seedhead Arts Street Art.

Discover Northern Ireland has pulled together experiences for you to take your time, explore mindfully and enjoy meaningful connections this summer and beyond.

Imagine beginning your day with a tranquil boat journey in the heart of Fermanagh with Erne Water Taxi, gliding silently past ancient ruins and island monasteries. With Barry, your local guide at the helm, you’re free to relax and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the lake. If taste is your preferred path to mindfulness, don’t miss a visit to Boatyard Distillery on the banks of nearby Lough Erne. Their handcrafted gin tours offer a slow, sensory experience that connects you to the craft behind each bottle.

Stay: The 5* Lough Erne Resort 'Move to our Rhythm' package includes a two-night stay with breakfast and your choice of complimentary Fermanagh experience. Choose from exploring the fascinating Marble Arch Caves to reaching new heights with the famous ‘Stairway to Heaven’. Discover historic treasures at Enniskillen Castle, Belleek Pottery or uncover the magnificent Florence Court House & Gardens. Your stay includes a refreshing dip in the infinity pool at the Thai Spa and a chance to take in scenery along the Collop Walk.

Go off grid on Rathlin Island

Dreaming of an escape to a place where seabirds soar and the pace of life slows down? Look no further than Rathlin Island, a hidden gem just a short ferry ride from the Causeway Coastal Route. As our only inhabited offshore island, this unique destination is home to about 160 people and one of the largest seabird colonies in the UK and Ireland.

The walk down to the RSPB Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre viewing platform will take your breath away. This is where craggy cliffs meet crashing waves with beautiful rolling rugged coastlines. Knowledgeable tour guides will provide you with binoculars to help locate these interesting seabirds (remember, the puffins have orange feet). Before you leave, explore Rathlin’s unique “upside down” lighthouse, providing visitors with vital insights into the life gone by.

Stay: Immerse yourself in natures beauty with 4* Black Knowe Luxury Glamping pods in Ballycastle or 4* Thornfield Farm near the Dark Hedges each sleeping 2-4 people and with wonderful hosts. Fill your boots and days with morning walks, alpaca feeding, breathtaking views, BBQ and campfire and delicious local food.

Take time in Tyrone

Embrace a journey through time and space in County Tyrone with a visit to OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory for a unique opportunity to slow down and enjoy the serenity of the night sky as it’s rarely seen. While in Tyrone, why not step back in time and enjoy the pace of 18th century life at the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh or create your own family memories at An Creagán, nestled in the foothills of the Sperrin Mountains.

Stay: Located within Northern Ireland’s only designated dark sky site, each pod at Sperrin View Glamping features its own specially manufactured stargazing viewing window, allowing guests to lay in bed and gaze upon the stars. Each pod comes fully equipped with its own kitchenette & shower room.

Unhurried Charm in Armagh

The magnificent Slieve Gullion dominates the Armagh landscape, rising to 573m. A trip here takes you around the spectacular Ring of Gullion, an Area of Natural Beauty, across the heather covered hills of the famous circular ring dyke – the result of a volcanic eruption over 50 million years ago. Cycle the length of this impressive landscape with the Slieve Gullion Electric Bike Experienceor visit the Forest Park for a range of family-friendly attractions, including an adventure playground and magical fairy glen.

Stay: Embrace the calm at the stunning 4* Killeavy Castle Estate. The hotel beautifully combines the best of old and new, having been converted from its original form as a mill and a coach house into an elegant contemporary space. Set in 365 acres of woodland and rolling hills, the Estate’s farm and walled garden supply fresh produce daily and if you’re looking to completely switch off and indulge yourself, there is a spa which hosts seven treatment rooms and experiences such as forest bathing and yoga.

Enjoy a Dander in Derry~Londonderry

Take the pace down a notch and enjoy a culturally fulfilling walking tour rich in history and local stories with Derrie Danders. Step into the calm of Brook Hall, a historic walled estate on the River Foyle, where heritage trees and colourful gardens create a haven of reflection and timeless beauty. Or, walk in the footsteps of a literary giant at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace, in Bellaghy. Here, you can sense the warmth of Heaney’s relationship with local people and landscapes and immerse yourself in his literature.

Stay: Nestled in the centre of Magherafelt, 4* Laurel Villa Townhouseis a beautiful family run guesthouse that combines contemporary comforts with the charm and ambience of a bygone era. Enjoy breakfast in an elegant dining room and find out more about the local area from the hotel’s owner – a professional Blue Badge guide.

The Mourne Way

With a winning combination of challenging peaks and gentle foothill strolls, the Mournes in County Down is a paradise for walkers of all levels. It’s a tempting area for foodies too, with some fantastic restaurants along the way. The Murlough National Nature Reserve is a fragile 6,000-year-old sand dune system, owned by the National Trust with 4km of paths and boardwalks through dunes, woodland and heath. Check out Life Adventure Centre, open all year round, in Castlewellan Forest Park who offer a wide range of experiences such as stand-up paddle board hire, mountain bike and electric bike hire, coasteering, archery and much more.

Stay: John O'Whinsis a newly graded 4* self-catering 200-year-old cottage, elegantly renovated to blend historic charm with modern comfort. Nestled directly in the Mourne Mountains, enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views and direct access to nature. Perfect for families and friends, cozy up by the stove, relish the full kitchen, and unwind in the living area with sea views and an outdoor BBQ and hot tub.