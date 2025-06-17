Escape to Cancun next Easter direct from Belfast International Airport

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, has announced that it will operate a direct flight from Belfast International Airport next March coinciding with the Easter break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departing Monday, March 30, 2026, Northern Ireland holidaymakers can choose from over 70 hotels along the stunning Caribbean Coast for their 14-night holiday.

Spring temperatures in Cancun can range from the early 20s to the early 30s, with around 9 hours of sunshine a day and low rainfall anticipated – ideal for a sunny escape!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancun is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula and is one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations. It also serves as the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sport opportunities are easy to come by. On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

14 Night holidays departing March 30th

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said: “We are delighted to offer Northern Ireland customers the opportunity to holiday in Cancun next Spring direct from their local airport. Mexico’s Caribbean coast has the perfect mix of sandy beaches and luxury hotels and makes for an ideal Easter getaway.”