Kids go free* on selected deals with TUI for 2025 - and it's just in time for the unveiling of Universal's fourth theme park - Universal Epic Universe.

The new theme park will include more than 50 attractions and five themed worlds - including one based on Harry Potter and another on Super Nintendo.

And you’ll also be able to explore Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

As part of the deal, TUI is offering free kids places* at selected Universal Hotels. Families will be able to take advantage of the deal on holidays departing between 18th April 2025 and 30th September 2025 on bookings made by 2nd September 2024.

One of the breaks included on the deal is a seven night holiday staying at the 3T Universals Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites on a room only basis. Prices are from £1672pp and is based on two adults and one child sharing a standard double room. Flight are included and depart from London Gatwick Airport on 20th July 2025.

The pool at Universals Endless Summer Resort | TUI

This hotel is a short distance from Universal theme parks and there’s a free shuttle bus to each one. Plus, there’s an outdoor pool, food court and games room for you to enjoy when you’re not at the theme parks. You can book the break here.

On the kids go free deal, Phillip Iveson, commercial director at TUI UK&I said: “We know that our free kids’ places are hugely popular among our customers, so we’re excited that for the first time ever we’ll be expanding this to include some of our much-loved Florida holidays when choosing selected Universal Hotels. A destination that is a firm favourite among families, we’re pleased that we are the only travel company offering this incredible value promotion so that our customers can continue to create those all-important holiday memories together.”