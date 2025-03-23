Heathrow flights back in full from Belfast - airline says Sunday will be 'near-full schedule' across UK

Flights from Belfast to Heathrow were expected to travel as normal today.

Heathrow flights are all systems go today (23rd), with all journeys from Belfast City Airport expected to take off as normal.

After Friday’s devastating fire forced London’s major travel hub to close, all five arrivals and four departures at City Airport are today scheduled to be on time.

British Airways, which handles all flights between Belfast and Heathrow, has promised a “near-full schedule” across the UK, getting back on track after worries that disruption to their maintenance schedule and crew patterns from Friday’s shutdown would have ramifications that lasted for days.

And Monday morning’s flights, vital to people working in high-level business and finance roles, are also set to depart as normal.

All Friday flights from Belfast City Airport to Heathrow were cancelled. Picture: Visit Belfast

Six flights from Derry City Airport to Heathrow are also ready to go, though there was a 10-minute delay to a Sunday morning departure getting airborne.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday night, British Airways stated they were able to run approximately 90% of that day’s planned flights, and asked Sunday passengers to travel to airports as normal unless told not to.

"The vast majority of our customers were able to get where they needed to be, despite the very challenging circumstances going into the start of the day,” stated the airline.

"As things stand, we’re anticipating being able to run a near-full schedule on Sunday, and would therefore ask customers to come to the airport as normal unless we get in touch to tell them otherwise.

British Airways said it expects to be able to run a 'near-full schedule' across the UK on Sunday.

"We’re really grateful to our customers for bearing with us over the past couple of days, even though many of them have had their travel plans unacceptably cancelled or disrupted.

"We’d also like to thank the thousands of colleagues who have worked so hard to get support customers and help get our operation back on track.”

A power outage forced Heathrow to shut on Friday, resulting in major disruption for passengers flying to and from Europe’s busiest airport – inlcuding hundreds of passengers across Belfast City and Derry City airports.

The power loss was caused by a blaze at a West London electricity substation that supplies Heathrow.

Stranded passengers at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London on Friday. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Although three substations are connected to the airport, each with a back-up transformer, the fire not only knocked out one of those substations but also its back-up.

London Fire Brigade deputy commissioner Jonathan Smith said: “The fire involved a transformer comprising 25,000 litres of its cooling oil fully alight.

“This created a major hazard owing to the still live high voltage equipment and the nature of an oil-fuelled fire.”

It is not currently known what caused the blaze.

The Metropolitan Police said they are not treating the incident as suspicious, although the force added that inquiries are ongoing.

Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport, with more than 83.9m passengers travelling through its terminals last year. Around 200,000 passengers were hit by Friday’s closure.

It is believed to be the worst disruption at Heathrow since December 2010, when thousands of Christmas getaway passengers were forced to camp in its terminals due to widespread cancellations caused by snow.