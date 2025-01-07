HOLIDAYS ARE COMING: Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair returns to Belfast this weekend, January 10- 12, promising to help banish those post-Christmas blues and transform January from one of the most depressing months of the year into a time of excitement and anticipation for holidaymakers. Now in its 32nd year, Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will take place at the ICC Belfast. The three-day event will showcase a huge choice of holiday options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers. Pictured at the launch are Maureen Ledwith (left) and Maria Hourican from Business Exhibitions Ltd, the company which organises the Holiday World Shows in Belfast and Dublin, with Jonathan Adair of sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, a membership-based travel hub that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and offers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

More than 11,000 people are expected to visit the Holiday World Show which takes place in Belfast this weekend (January 10-12).

The province’s biggest annual celebration of travel and tourism will showcase a huge choice of travel options at home and abroad - and some guests might even go home with a free holiday if they strike it lucky in one of the many free to enter prize draws that will run throughout the show.

The 32nd annual Holiday World Show, which takes place at the ICC Belfast, in association with Bookit by NI Travel News, will play host to a wide range of international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, cruise and ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers.

Holiday World chief executive, Maria Hourican, said: “If ever there was a time when we need a little ‘pick me up’, it’s January – and there’s no better way to refresh and recharge those batteries than by booking a holiday and giving yourself something exciting to look forward in 2025. With this in mind, we invite everyone to say goodbye to those post-Christmas doldrums and, instead, say hello to a world of travel inspiration at the Holiday World Show Belfast,” she added.

Operators and destinations already confirmed include Malta, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cambrils, Visit Salou, Port Aventura, Cyprus, Travel Solutions, Air Canada, Punta Gorda & Englewood Beach (Florida), Tunisia, Hays Travel, Stena Line, Irish Ferries, Barrhead Travel, Jet2Holidays, easyJet Holidays, Newmarket Holidays, Wendy Wu, Camino Groups and French camping sites, and many more.

One of the fastest growing areas of the holiday industry is undoubtedly the cruise sector - which is reflected at the show, with a dedicated cruise showcase hosted by local cruise specialist Oasis Travel. Visitors will be able to find out more about cruise holidays from leading companies such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Marella Cruises and Riviera Travel.

School children can also win one of two return family ferry crossings with Stena Line, on any of the company’s routes between Ireland and Great Britain, through a colouring competition for 4- to 6-year-olds and a drawing competition for 7- to 12-year-olds. Entry forms are available at the show’s ‘Kids Zone’ or to download before the event from https://www.holidayworldshowni.com/Stena-Line-Colouring-Competition. What’s more, any children who bring their competition entry with them to submit in person at Holiday World Show Belfast will receive free family admission to the show for two adults and two children.

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will open its doors to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday, January 10, and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12. Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/ .