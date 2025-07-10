New data reveals holidaymakers embrace last-minute planning and mobile bookings in 2025

A leading hotel technology provider has unveiled key insights into evolving booking behaviour in the UK, USA and Republic of Ireland for the first quarter of 2025 – indicating a 7% growth in smartphone bookings and an increase in last-minute trip planning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Net Affinity’s extensive client portfolio has revealed a series of key trends in booking patterns which hoteliers can use to maximise their strategies for the forthcoming months.

For hotels in the Republic of Ireland, there has been a significant surge in mobile bookings, with 59% of bookings coming from smartphones alone in April 2025 – up from 52% in April 2024. Additionally, bookings made within 7 days of arrival have risen by 4% in April 2025 from 23% last year, highlighting a shift toward last-minute travel planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data also revealed bookings originating from the Republic of Ireland declined by 2%, while those from the UK and Northern Ireland increased by 7%. In contrast, bookings from the USA decreased by 4%. However, despite bookings from America decreasing marginally, there is encouraging growth anticipated from July to September.

2025 travel booking trends | Net Affinity

As mobile booking continues to be the preferred mode for travellers, Net Affinity’s data reinforces the importance of mobile optimisation. Hotels that utilise mobile-friendly booking engines will benefit from a higher rate of conversion and improved revenue.

William Cotter, Founder and Managing Director of Net Affinity, said: “These shifts in booking patterns highlight the need to understand and keep pace with changing consumer behaviour. The rise in mobile bookings and the increase in short-term bookings are trends that will not be easily reversed, and hoteliers need to make sure they are well-equipped to respond. Our mission is to continue assisting hotels with the knowledge and tools that will enable them to remain ahead of the curve with these trends, enhance their customer experience and, ultimately, drive their direct bookings."